Gracenote delivers Automated TV channel monitoring and reporting solution

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 6 (ANI-NewsVoir): Gracenote, a Nielsen company launched its next-generation TV distribution monitoring and reporting solution developed specifically for the India TV market called TV Street Maps 2.0.

The latest solution empowers Indian broadcasters with the most accurate picture of TV channel distribution and delivery to preserve program ratings, address technical challenges in near real-time and improve monetisation from cable operators.

Gracenote TV Street Maps 2.0 automates the tedious task of manual TV channel monitoring with time-stamped data across all cable operators. With TV Street Maps 2.0, broadcasters can now get the most accurate channel distribution data, drive viewership and ratings and improve operator compliance of distribution agreements that may include carriage fees.

In addition, Indian broadcasters can more easily identify new market opportunities as well as unlawful display of their channels through piracy. This level of visibility enables broadcasters to identify new distribution markets to pursue and negotiate new subscription fees from outlying cable operators.

The India TV market is one of the most complex video markets in the world with TV channel line-ups varying from day to day and operator to operator. In fact, India has an estimated 1,000 digital operators delivering linear television to 175 million households around the country. The challenge is that each operator can add, remove or change the position of channels at their discretion and without notice to broadcasters.

On average, there are approximately 300 to 350 channel line-up changes occurring every week. These changescan impact tune-in, significantly impair ratings and inaccurately calculate cable operator carriage fees for broadcasters.

"As India continues its digital transformation, we are now tasked with creating the next generation of tools, platforms and services that will help monetize viewership across the digital video ecosystem. With TV Street Maps 2.0, Gracenote is giving broadcasters the ability to more easily and effectively monitor their channels, analyze channel positions and provide a means to audit digital operators in near real-time," said Geet Lulla, Managing Director of India, APAC and Middle East at Gracenote.

TV Street Maps 2.0 monitoring is done using Remote Capture Devices that automatically capture TV channel line-ups with geo-tagged locations directly from set-top boxes. Leveraging the data directly from set-top boxes also enables push alerts to customers when channels are switched off or placement shifts.

Gracenote broadcast customers will also enjoy robust reporting capabilities including live data dashboards, channel availability, placement and neighborhood reports that help broadcasters them assess the impact of channel distribution and viewership ratings.

TV Street Maps 2.0 will be available to Indian broadcasters in December 2017. (ANI-NewsVoir)