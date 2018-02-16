GrabOnRent launches operations in Mumbai & Gurugram

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Feb 16 (ANI): Bengaluru based product rental marketplace, GrabOnRent, announced the launch of its operations in Mumbai and Gurugram.

The company eyes a market leadership in the Indian online rental space. GrabOnRent plans to achieve one lakh customer base, and aims Rs. 100 crore plus revenue by December 2018.

By year end, the company will be present in six major cities including Chennai and Pune to an already existing portfolio of four cities.

"Due to the availability of employment and better education facilities, we have seen a huge influx of people migrating to cities like Mumbai and Gurugram. GrabOnRent caters to such audience who are looking for an economical yet quality living. We are excited to extend our operations in these cities to help our audience switch to a better lifestyle by getting access to high standard products on rent," said CEO, GrabOnRent, Shubham Jain.

According to a recent survey by GrabOnRent, 45 percent Mumbaikars prefer rentals while furnishing their homes, while 50 percent Delhiites prefer to buy second-hand items.

While renting products Mumbaikars prefer better service and convenience, while Delhiites prefer pricing over other facilities.

The brand has given the urban Indian an opportunity to explore finest quality products and services without having to own them.

Urban Indians can now rent products from its vast product category ranging from home and office furniture, home appliances, fitness equipment, laptops and computers, bikes, and event supplies.

The service also includes free door step delivery and installation along with free maintenance. (ANI)