GrabOn inducts Tata CLiQ, Scoot, Honor as partners for Christmas Carnival

Hyderabad (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Dec 11 (ANI-NewsVoir): GrabOn, India's top online coupons and deals platform, has brought onboard big names such as Tata CLiQ, Scoot and Honor as partners for its 12-day Christmas Carnival from December 11-22, 2017 that will give its users a chance to win prizes worth up to Rs. 10,00,000.

The prizes include return tickets for two couples to destinations in South East Asia, smart phones, gift hampers and many other goodies.

For this unique and one-of-a-kind Christmas gaming event, which will have exciting interactive elements, Hyderabad-based GrabOn (http://grabon.in) has brought on board well-known sponsors and co-sponsors with the aim of spreading cheer and rewarding their consumers in this festive season.

The grand prize of the Christmas Carnival is sponsored by Scoot, the low-cost, medium-to-long haul arm of the Singapore Airlines Group. Ranked in the Top 10 of the World's Best Low-Cost Airlines in 2015 by Skytrax, Scoot offers comfortable, uncompromised and affordable flights across 62 destinations spanning 16 countries.

Bharath Mahadevan, Scoot's Country Head, India said: "Scoot is excited to be associated with GrabOn's Christmas Carnival, and in keeping with the season of gifting we are pleased to give away free tickets on our flights from India for two lucky couples."

The tickets can be used to fly out of India to Scoot's International destinations such as Hong Kong, Macau, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Seoul, Bangkok, Phuket, Hanoi and 20 others.

The 12-day celebrations will be sponsored by Tata CLiQ, India's leading marketplace portal, and co-sponsored by Honor, the mobile computing sub-brand of Huawei; Purplle, the one-stop destination for beauty products; and EventsHigh, the country's biggest event discovery platform.

Honor has been generating quite a buzz in India with their flagship Honor 8 Pro and Honor 9. An Honor smartphone will be the Daily Top Prize during the carnival.

To participate in the contest, users should visit the campaign page (http://grabon.in/christmascarnival) and log in with Facebook. They can then play games, share holiday wishes and refer friends to earn more points. The main aim is to top the leaderboard and better their chances to win big.

GrabOn's Christmas Carnival follows its hugely successful campaigns such as #BachatWaliDiwali and Cricket Fantasy League, which registered thousands of daily participations.

"We are pleased to announce that we have onboarded Tata CLiQ, Honor Phones and Scoot as our partners for the Christmas Carnival campaign. This campaign has the potential of bringing in more players than before with exciting gaming events and bigger prizes at stake," said Ashok Reddy, the founder and CEO of GrabOn.

With over 5.5 million monthly unique visitors, 14 million coupons redeemed every month and more than 25 million subscribers, GrabOn provides authentic coupons and discounts to users through its innovative Buzz notifications and savings app (https://app.grabon.in/gVfu/wykoIw9KHI).

In an effort to improve the experience of online shoppers, GrabOn has recently entered the price comparison space with BestPriceOn (https://bestpriceon.in/), a service that helps them compare the prices of electronic gadgets and large electronic appliances on different online e-commerce websites before purchasing.(ANI)