Grab appoints Vikas Agarwal as CTO, eyes on scaling GrabPay

New Delhi [India], Nov 23 (ANI):Vikas Agrawal has been appointed as the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) for GrabPay, a mobile payments platform, Grab said in an official statement on Thursday.

The move is in line with efforts to expand and scale GrabPay across Southeast Asia and to fulfil the goal of becoming the region's number one payments platform.

"Vikas has steered some of the world's largest e-payments platforms through rapid growth, including during the critical time of 2016's demonetization of higher value banknotes in India. We believe Southeast Asia has the same potential for e-payments in the next 12 months.," said Theo Vassilakis, Group CTO, Grab.

The newly appointed CTO brings in about two decades of experience from senior engineering roles at startups in the U.S and India, incl. Paytm, Fashionara, Tavant and CyberCash.

Speaking on his appointment, Vikas Agarwal said, "I have seen in India how going cashless can open up the digital economy to millions of merchants and help them access new customers while making the cost of living more affordable for consumers."

It is a privilege to now join the GrabPay leadership team and have a unique opportunity to profoundly change the lives of Southeast Asia's more than 600 million people through financial inclusion, Vikas Agrawal added.(ANI)