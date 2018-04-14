GoWork to set up 50 co-working centers across India in next 5 years

New Delhi [India], Apr. 14 (ANI): Collaborative co-working ecosystem, GoWork, has announced its plans to establish co-working centers in Delhi and Bengaluru to cater to the rising demand in these areas.

The shared working space provider, which own the world's largest and second largest co-working campuses in Gurugram, aims to open the Delhi center for its clients by June and the Bengaluru one by the end of this year.

"GoWork has been an integral part of India's co-working industry since its beginning and aims to continue playing a leadership role in the segment as it races towards a prosperous future. Our campuses in Gurugram have become extremely popular with a large number of clients across various verticals, which has prompted us to launch new co-working hubs. While our initial focus is on the target markets of start-up heavy destinations such as Delhi and Bengaluru, we are also aiming to capture the emerging markets of tier-II and tier-III cities, establishing a pan-India presence," said Sudeep Singh, co-founder and chief evangelist at GoWork.

GoWork, which since its inception in November last year, has become synonymous with the revolutionary co-working culture in India, focuses on providing the best work-life balance to its clients.

From beautifully designed spaces with ample open areas, gaming arcades to dedicated 'Frustration rooms' that help to manage stress, GoWork's campuses are filled with amenities to improve an average professional's work experience.

Over the next few years, GoWork plans to invest USD 1 billion in the rapidly developing co-working segment, launching at least 50 centers across the country.

Although the concept of co-working has been quite popular globally, in India, the recent rise in demand for flexible and employee-friendly work-spaces that prioritise pleasure over protocol has led to the growing acceptance of co-working spaces.

With flexible daily, monthly and yearly membership packages based on seat occupancy, modern work-spaces with gyms, spas, fun zones and limitless supply of great Arabic coffee are just around the corner for modern professionals. (ANI)

