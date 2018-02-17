GoWork hosts pet play day at Gurugram for pets and their owners

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Feb. 17 (ANI): GoWork hosted a pet play day facility at Gurugram giving an opportunity to both pet and the pet-owners on Friday to enjoy a fun-filled day.

The event was specially organised for the corporate professionals living at Gurugram, who were seen attending the event along with their pets.

Chief Evangelist of GoWork, Sudeep Singh has said that the event focused on the millennial, who are devoid of any leisure time due to the constant work pressures.

"We aim to work towards making our campuses completely employee-friendly by catering to the emotional needs of the modern workforce," he added.

GoWork organised the event in association with a grooming service outlet Flying Fur and lifestyle service provider Furr Ball Story.

Furr Ball Story provided cuddly little therapeutic dogs to help de-stress the large number of professionals who attended the event.

"Our grooming sessions will focus on caring for the little ones, as well as on advising pet-parents on how to ideally care for their pets despite being busy," said managing director, Flying Fur, Lakshya Sawhney. (ANI)