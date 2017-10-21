Govt incentivises online purchase, payment of Gold Bonds

New Delhi [India], Oct. 21 (ANI): In a bid to fuel the ongoing digitisation drive, the Government of India in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced a discount on the purchase of Sovereign Gold Bonds, if made online and paid digitally.

The Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance in an official release stated that a discount of Rs 50 per gram can be availed by customers who apply online and make digital payment.

Furthermore, a release published by the Central Bank also stated that for the next subscription period of Gold Bonds (October 23-25), the issue price shall be Rs 2,971 per gram with settlement on October 30.

The Government of India, in consultation with the RBI, had floated Series III of Sovereign Gold Bonds 2017-18, for the period from October 09 to December 27, 2017, with subscription period Monday to Wednesday every week.

The Bonds will be issued on the succeeding Monday after each subscription period. (ANI)