Govt incentives digital purchase of gold bonds

New Delhi [India], Nov 25 (ANI): In a bid to fuel the digitisation drive, the Government of India in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced a discount of Rs. 50 per gram from the issue price of gold bonds to those investors, who apply online and pertain to digital mode of payment.

The Centre had floated Series III of Sovereign Gold Bonds 2017-18, for the period from October 9 to December 27, with subscription period Monday to Wednesday every week. The bonds will be issued on the succeeding Monday after each subscription period, an official release from the Ministry of Finance noted.

For the next subscription period, that is, November 27 - 29, the issue price shall be Rs 2,961 per gram with settlement on December 4, as published by the RBI. (ANI)