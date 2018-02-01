'Government doesn't consider crytocurrencies as legal tender': Jaitley

New Delhi [India], Feb 1 (ANI): Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in his Budget speech stressed that the Government does not consider cryptocurrencies as legal tender, and will take measures to eradicate use of crytocurrencies for illegitimate activities.

"Cryptocurrency investors in India have to bear in mind that the government doesn't consider them legal tender," Jaitley announced in his Budget address.

He emphasized that the government will look to eradicate their usage for illegitimate activities, nothing about investing in them.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presents the current NDA government's fifth and arguably his toughest Budget with higher focus on addressing agriculture distress, creating jobs and boost growth. (ANI)