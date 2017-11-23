Google announces 130K scholarships in partnership with Pluralsight and Udacity

New Delhi [India], Nov 23 (ANI): Tech giant Google in association with Pluralsight and Udacity, on Thursday, announced a new scholarship program to help 130 thousand developers and students across India with an objective to create a pool of highly skilled tech workforce.

In this joint effort, Google is sponsoring 100 thousand scholarships on the Pluralsight technology learning platform and 30 thousand scholarships on Udacity to help developers gain access to advanced learning curriculum and further their employability in emerging technologies like mobile and web development, machine learning, AR/VR, AI, and cloud platforms.

"Since we announced our skilling initiative in India, 210,000 students have completed Google developed courses on Udacity, with 117,000 students completing the course this year. To build on this momentum, this scholarship program, will make it easy for students and developers to gain the skills they need to be successful in the changing technology landscape," said developer products group and skilling lead for India, Google, William Florance.

"Pluralsight already supports learners in more than 150 countries and with this partnership we hope to gain tailwind in our effort to skill India," he added.

Google is offering 30 thousand scholarships with Udacity and among them 1000 developers will also be selected to receive full Nanodegree scholarships.

Interested candidates will also get access to Pluralsight IQ, where they can measure their skills in the latest technologies within five minutes.

This new scholarship program is in continuation of Google's plans to train two million developers in India, to help spur innovation and support the growth of India's start-up ecosystem.

"India's tech workforce is going through a phase of transition, where a new ecosystem of technology skills are being learnt in order to add value in a fast-changing, digitally-powered world. Pluralsight has been an enabler of this transition in India and across the world. We are thrilled to partner with Google to help developers across India understand their skill level using Pluralsight IQ and advance their skill sets," said country head and general manager, Pluralsight, Arun Rajamani.

"With this scholarship program, students can master web and mobile development skills with the experts from Udacity and Google. The top 1000 students earn an additional 6-month scholarship to our mobile and web developer Nanodegree programs, which includes mentorship, community support, and expert project reviews," said MD, Udacity India, Ishan Gupta. (ANI)