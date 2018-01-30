GoFro, Dept of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi to support the rising interest of Indian travellers

New Delhi [India], Jan 30 (ANI): India's foremost online holiday marketplace GoFro has partnered with Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT) to support the rising tourism in the country.

Abu Dhabi, which is now becoming one of the preferred choice for Indian travellers with steep rise in tourism is last two years, welcomed over 3, 50,000 Indian visitors last year.

The Abu Dhabi Tourism Board is expecting to a significant increase in number of tourist this year with new attractions coming to the destination. The average length of stay for Indian visitors is 2.8 nights, which shows that people are keen to explore Abu Dhabi.

DCT partnered with GoFro, to leverage company's unique travel marketplace model with packages and customised travel option from all leading travel companies of the country.

The partnership will enable travelers to get travel advice from local travel experts from Abu Dhabi and help them to customize travel plans. GoFro has been successfully offering best travel solutions for offbeat travel destinations and the marketplace model also ensures that travelers get competitive price with packages from the leading travel companies of the country.

"We are thrilled to have partnered with DCT - Abu Dhabi and offer the best experience of the country to every traveller. Tourists can plan a perfect holiday with travel advice from local destination experts. Travellers are now looking for off-beat travel destinations and we have been working along with tourism boards, travel companies and destination experts to offering the unique experience to every traveler," said chief business officer GoFro, Mohit Sardana.

"We are confident that we'll get the desired mileage from the marketing campaign that has been undertaken with GoFro and we look forward to a sustainable alliance," said country manager, Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) - Abu Dhabi, Bejan Dinshaw.

Louvre Museum is the latest attraction in Abu Dhabi, the beautifully designed art and civization museum, is going to attract lot of travelers to Abu Dhabi, this year. Adventure activities such as Dessert Safari and Camel trekking, is a must do for millennial travelers. Yas Waterworld has now become another popular attraction amongst travelers. Yas Marina Circuit and Ferrari World are also finding favour with the new age travelers. (ANI)