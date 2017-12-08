GoDaddy enhances online security offerings for small businesses in India

New Delhi [India], Dec 8 (ANI): Cloud platform dedicated to small, independent ventures GoDaddy has launched GoDaddy Website Security and added McAfee protections to enhance its security offering for customers.

Website Security powered by Sucuri, is a website protection service offering malware removal and website protection. GoDaddy SSL Certificates now are offered with added security protection with McAfee, and allows small businesses to display the SECURE trustmark on their websites to show credibility and build trust among customers.

"Use of the internet and connected devices is now an integral part for businesses, and has made small businesses a more frequent target for cyber intrusion. As part of our Online Security Awareness Program, we are offering these new security online solutions to help further protect your online presence," said Nikhil Arora, vice-president and managing director, GoDaddy India.

"The McAfee integration with our SSL Certificates and security protection powered by Sucuri gives our customers access to robust and reliable resources of professional online security protection for small business websites," added Arora.

GoDaddy Website Security offers website protection service to help keep customers' websites more secure and protected against malware. With continuous monitoring, fast response time and daily malware scanning, this solution detects known security holes or issues on a website. Key product benefits include:

• Unlimited malware removal and hack repair

• Emergency clean up: Ensures superfast malware removal service by security experts who will respond and fix the problems within 30 minutes of receiving a clean-up request

• Continuous security monitoring: Offers proactive protection with daily malware scans and security monitoring that watches DNS record, SSL, uptime, etc and will alert you if something is wrong

• Google blacklist monitoring and removal: Website Security monitors a number of blacklists such as Google, Norton, and McAfee to help ensure your company's reputation is protected

• Web Application Firewall (WAF) protection: Blocks malware from penetrating websites, and prevents malware re-infection after an attack so your site remains secure and safe

• Content Delivery Network (CDN) accelerator: Boosts site speed and performance to help ensure pages load quickly, no matter where in the world customers are located

• Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Mitigation: the advanced security monitoring and Web Application Firewall (WAF) prevents these types of attacks before they occur

• GoDaddy's Website Security products are available starting at Rs. 275 per month

SSL Certificates with McAfee SECURE integration, strengthens online trust for small businesses by displaying the highly recognized floating McAfee trustmark. Key features and product enhancements include:

• Build trust from the start: The HTTPS and lock icon along with McAfee SECURE trustmark increases trust among customers. SSL certificates automatically creates a secure, encrypted connection with the customer's browser

• Protect sensitive information: Ensures protection of customers' sensitive information transmission with strongest encryption on the market

• Have confidence across devices: SSL Certificates work seamlessly on any device, from smartphones to tablets. With mobile web traffic exceeding desktop traffic, having a strategy for mobile security is important to building consumer confidence

• The certificates for single sites to multi-domain businesses online is available at different pricing options, starting from as low as Rs. 219.92 per month. (ANI)