Goan author to showcase work at Kochi International Book Festival

New Delhi [India], Nov 17 (ANI-NewsVoir): Goan-based author Savio Rodrigues whose debut novel 'Karmic Ishq' - a look into the traumatic life of two child sexual abuse survivors in the Middle East - is slowly finding a fan following in India and UAE is to feature at the 21st Kochi International Book Festival 2017.

Confirming the development, Savio Rodrigues stated, "The organizers of the Kochi International Book Festival have informed me yesterday about their desire for me to showcase my debut novel 'Karmic Ishq' at the event on December 8th.

The one-hour showcase will allow me to take the delegates through the experience to writing my first novel, elaborate on my views of the topic of child abuse and do a reading of a chapter from the book. I have also been informed that I am the first Goan author to be invited to this book festival. I am humbled to be given the opportunity."

Speaking on the KBIF, Convenor, EM Haridas stated, "Our aim is to give a platforms to young authors from all over India and globally. It is wonderful to have a Goan author to speak on his experience in writing his first novel for the first time. We look forward to more Goan authors and publishers attending and participating in the KBIF."

The Kochi International Book Festival, (KIBF) is organised by the Antharashtra Pusthakotsava Samithy, Kochi (APS). Since its inception, the festival has been attracting book lovers from all over the state as well as institutions, libraries, publishers and book sellers from India and abroad.

KIBF is also one of the largest cultural festivals in the State and a forum for academic discussion on the major issues of our time. Along with Book Launchs, Literary Encounters, Literary workshops, Authors Meet, Daily bulletins - the festival days are crowded by seminars, conferences, discussions, literary and art competitions for students, and amazing cultural events on all days. (ANI-NewsVoir)