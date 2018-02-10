Global automated food retail chain Frshly partners TFS, IRCTC and others

Chennai [India] Feb.10 (ANI):Frshly, the world's first automated food retail chain, has entered into multiple partnerships with the likes of TFS, IRCTC and other large global players.

The strategic partnerships with these key transit players pave the way for Frshly to tap into the fast growing travel market and set up their state of the art automated outlets across the key airports, railway stations and other key transit points in India and across the globe.

Frshly outlets are also available in IT parks, corporate hubs, hospitals, etc.

Frshly is constantly fostering relationships with large national and global food brands as well as large facility management companies to enhance their capacity and foot-print.

Satish ChamyVelumani - Founder and CEO of Frshly, said, "We have been growing aggressively and are planning to create a global enterprise with 1000+ outlets across multiple countries over the next two to three years."

He added, "We are working with several international FMCG brands, and have developed a unique eco-system to prepare and serve their instant noodles, Upma and cereals through our automated outlets. We are confident that all these major collaborations will open doors for other partnerships too."

Gaurav Dewan, Chief Operating Officer and Business Head, TFS - Travel Food Services said, "TFS and Frshly are natural partners, we have a common agenda of transforming travel experience and be ahead of the curve on innovation, speed of service, quality of experience and the relevance of offer! Freshly ticks all of these boxes for us and we are pleased to partner with them."

Frshly has been a flag bearer when it comes to innovation in the food-tech space, with seven patent filings around dispensing and packaging technologies. Six of these were filed in the last quarter. Their innovation labs in India and Hong Kong have refreshed the hardware and software technology to deliver this unbeatable experience to consumers at sizes as small as 25 square feet in under 60 seconds. The meal trays are 100 percent natural and bio-degradable. (ANI)