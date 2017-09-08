GLA University signs MoU with Jacksonville State University

New Delhi [India], Sep 8 (ANI-NewsVoir): GLA University, one of the leading University in UP has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Jacksonville State University, Albama, USA. The MoU will remain in effect for a period of five years.

The development took place in the presence of Prof. Anoop Gupta, Director, Institute of Applied Sciences and Humanities, Prof. R P Agrawal, Director, International Affairs and John M Biehler, President of Jacksonville State University, Alabama.

The aim of the MoU is to facilitate co-operation between the universities and collaborate in areas of student-faculty exchange, research collaboration, summer training, credit transfer, guest lectures and other related exercises. As per the MoU, faculty members and students of GLA University, Mathura would visit Jacksonville University for academic purposes as well as students of Jacksonville University would be visiting GLA for taking up courses in literature, music, culture and spiritualism.

"International education and collaborations of this type promote knowledge exchange between global communities and enhances our student's transformative educational experience. It is with this vision that we have collaborated with Jacksonville State University. Course curricula of programmes like BCA and BBA were well appreciated by the university officials and they accorded them as legit for admission in their MCA and MBA programmes despite being of three years duration as against the four years requirement at the undergraduate level as per the USA system," said Prof. Anoop Gupta, Director, Institute of Applied Sciences and Humanities.

He further stated that, "The MoU would enable faculty members and students of both the universities to work on mutual research interests as well as explore possibilities in the field of distance education."

"It is a remarkable opportunity for our students and faculties who will be visiting GLA University campus to learn about Indian society, literature, music, culture and spiritualism. This collaboration will bring Indian and USA youth together for broad exchange of views and opinions, and also help mold our future leaders," said John M Biehler, President, Jacksonville State University.

In the past too, GLA University has signed MoU with Arkansas University, USA on similar lines. (ANI-NewsVoir)