Gauri Khan launches Tattvam for Jaipur Rugs at Maison&Objet, Paris January 2018

Launched at Maison&Objet, Paris, on January 20, 2018 the Gauri Khan Collection for Jaipur Rugs was created to reflect the multitude of traditions, shapes, and colors found throughout rural India.

The line reflects the consequences of adding urban design attitudes to an old-world way of life. Rugs in the collection focus on the ornate but humble beauty in the day-to-day objects and lifestyle of rural villagers leading to each design having its own, more specific story.

Speaking about the launch, Yogesh Chaudhary, Director, Jaipur Rugs said, - "The rawness in rural India is flawlessly simple. From dung adorning walls to hand-painted 'aangans' (courtyard), rustic designs hold a unique charm. This heritage deserves a global audience. Our collaboration with Gauri Khan is in-line with the same thought. With the launch of 'Tattvam', we aim to communicate the fusion of simple design inspirations and modern urbanity through hand-knotted rugs. Working together on 'Tattvam' has been a delight for us and our artisans."

This collection blurs the barriers between urban luxury and the charming simplicity of village life. Colors and shapes as individual pieces are uncomplicated enough that they are part of the earliest lessons a child learns. However, combining the two with the beautiful, natural decay that time adds to everything, leads to larger-than-life imagery that is rich, both in heritage and texture.

"I was fascinated to note that these rugs were mostly created by women weavers. It is these women weavers who have managed to keep the tradition and this dying art still alive. To do a collection "made in India" which I have designed and which is woven by these women is a real honour for me. It's all about creativity, design and colours! And of course, women empowerment! I would like to do more to bring traditional Indian craft to the fore internationally" mentioned Gauri Khan at the launch.