Freyr Energy completes first of its kind solar power project in Manipur

New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): Hyderabad-based solar solutions provider Freyr Energy has announced the completion of 640 KW solar roof-top projects in Manipur.

This also includes one of the largest and first of its kind off-grid 100 KW battery powered systems in the country located at Manipur's Central Agricultural University.

The inverter maximizes solar power generation and helps stabilize power from the grid. It also has the functionality to smartly optimize and export solar power when the cost of grid power is at its highest, and draws power when it is low.

The system helps withstand power fluctuations and guarantees power round the clock, and can also be monitored remotely.

Saurabh Marda, Co-Founder and Managing Director of FreyrEnergy, said, "It gives us immense pride to have completed the projects successfully within the stipulated timeline of six months.Successful completion of these projects is a testimony to our capability to not only navigates difficult terrain, but also establishes our technical capabilities to bring power through innovative solutions to areas with challenging electrical infrastructure."

Apart from the Manipur University, the cumulative 600 KW also includes four 100 KW system each in City Convention Centre, Interstate Bus Terminus, National Sports Academy Hostel in Imphal.

The project supports the Khwairamband Bazaar through a 50 KW system, which is incidentally, the world's only all-women marketplace and one of Imphal's main tourist attractions.The systems have been installed at various government buildings post winning the tender by Manipur Renewable Energy Development Agency (MANIREDA). (ANI)