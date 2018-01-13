FranGlobal soon to expand its APAC presence in Bangladesh

New Delhi [India], Jan 13 (ANI): Singapore FranGlobal, the worldwide business augmentation of Asia's largest franchising solutions company - Franchise India Holdings Limited (FIHL) is all set to expand its APAC footprint by entering Bangladesh with 50 global brands.

FranGlobal, which plays a vital role in favorably and profitably partnering diverse global companies for entry and expansion into the different topographies, will provide all the support and services for the Brands who want to enter in Bangladesh market also for Bangladeshi local brands looking for expansion through franchising locally and globally.

The company, however, will also provide Franchise Development Consultation to local Bangladeshi Brands, and facilitate liaison between International brands and Bangladeshi investors; support International Market Entry Consultation for Bangladeshi Brands and Exhibitions and Knowledge Sharing Events.

Aiming at making meaningful business connections between high net worth investors or entrepreneurs and corporate companies looking for low risk, high reward business development opportunities or business owners of existing brands who are willing to take their brand concepts to the next phase of growth, FranGlobal is organizing first ever international franchise and retail expo in Bangladesh on Feb 24, 2018 at Hotel Westin.

This will witness participation from 50+ international and local brands from different industries, showcasing their franchise opportunities along with knowledge sharing sessions by industry experts from home and abroad on franchising, retailing, licensing, entrepreneurship and business innovation best practices in February, 2018.

"As per PwC, Bangladesh is poised to be among top three fastest growing economies of the world by 2030. The country is home to thousands of businesses and has emerged as one of the largest concentrations of multinational companies in South Asia. While there are a handful of Bangladeshi local brands who want to expand their business oversees and planning to franchise globally; Foreign franchisees in Bangladesh are doing impressively well; in fact world's biggest brands are flourishing internationally at an accelerated pace than they are locally," said chairman FranGlobal, Gaurav Marya.

"We believe this is the opportune time for FranGlobal to enter Bangladesh market and we are positive of the same," added Marya.

Adding to this he said, "We seek to bring over 50 brands to Bangladesh in the next two years while making an investment of USD 39 million. This is expected to create 2500 new jobs in the Bangladesh market."

Currently FranGlobal is operating in Canada, United Kingdom, India, Singapore and Greece along with other diverse geographies.

It has supported brands like, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Gloria Jean's Coffees, KFC, McDonalds, Sbarro, Levis, Benetton, Roberto Cavalli, Reebok, Baskin Robbins and others to enter and expand their operations worldwide. (ANI)