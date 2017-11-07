Franchise India collaborates with Chicken Xpress, Snap Fitness

New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI-NewsVoir): Franchise India is collaborating with two new brands - Chicken Xpress and Snap Fitness - to help them create and expand their footprint in the country through the franchise model.

Chicken Xpress, the South Africa-based food company, is partnering with Franchise India to open 500 stores across India over the next five years through the franchise model. The food company is investing Rs. 100 crore to create its presence in the Indian market, with the help of Ichak dana - the India based convenience food company.

Chicken Xpress is based on the concept of "Ubuntu", which means "human kindness or humanity towards others". The brand wants to extend the same philosophy in India with its TRUST THE FLAVA mantra.

In the fitness sector, Franchise India has joined hands with Snap Fitness - the world's premier 24/7 fitness franchise brand. The fitness company will be opening 100 new fitness centers in India over the next five years. Currently, the company has over 60 fitness centers in India and 2500 across the globe.

Founded in 2003 by Peter Taunton, Snap Fitness offers," Thought to Finish" support to the entrepreneurs so that they can make best use of the brand's expertise in the fitness business. Snap Fitness provides entrepreneurs an exciting business opportunity with turnkey systems, financing options with low investments, and world-class support.

"Franchise India takes pride in its expertise in providing a structure to develop, grow and expand various business models and is built around the idea of profitable and sustainable growth through partnering. These two collaborations bring exciting opportunities for the two brands as well as the Indian market. Our experience in the franchise domain and understanding of the Indian market coupled with the expertise of Chicken Xpress and Snap fitness in their respective domain will be a great asset in creating the presence of these two brands in the country," said Gaurav Marya, Chairman, Franchise India. (ANI-NewsVoir)