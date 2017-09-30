Former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick makes two Board appointments

New York [USA], Sept 30 (ANI): Former Chief of app-based cab aggregator Uber, Travis Kalanick, who had resigned from his post in June, has named two new members to the company's Board of Directors, in a bid to grant them voting rights in the million-dollar firm.

Kalanick announced appointment of Ursula Burns, former CEO and Chairwoman of Xerox, and John Thain, who has served as CEO of CIT Group, Merrill Lynch and the New York Stock Exchange.

"I am appointing these seats now in light of a recent Board proposal to dramatically restructure the Board and significantly alter the company's voting rights. It is therefore essential that the full Board be in place for proper deliberation to occur, especially with such experienced board members as Ursula and John. I am confident that, with their additions and Dara's appointment, Uber will be well situated to focus on the future and continue to revolutionize how cities move," an official statement said, reports TechCrunch.

In August, putting an end to months of retrospection over finding a successor to Travis Kalanick, Uber chose Dara Khosrowshahi to take charge as a new chief.

Khosrowshahi, who was the CEO of Expedia, an online travel company, was decided to be the new CEO of Uber in a series of internal board meetings, reports The New York Times.

While the Board was reportedly in favour of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Chief Meg Whitman taking over, they finally decided on Khosrowshahi for the position of CEO.

The decision came over two months after Kalanick stepped down from the position.

Travis, who was absent from work citing personal reasons as well as an internal rift in the organisation, was allegedly forced to step down following severe backlash from the company's shareholders.

The company had reportedly faced a string of revolts from the shareholders, few of which demanded Kalanick's resignation.(ANI)