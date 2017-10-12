Forever 21 launches Fall '17 collection in India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct. 12 (ANI-NewsVoir): Forever 21, a leading fast fashion brand from Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. launched its fall 2017 collection with its unique #WeAreForever campaign, celebrating individuality and inclusivity.

Marking a new chapter in India's fashion scene, Forever 21's fall '17 collection comprises of everything glamorous and edgy. The curated collection was showcased by famous fashion and style guru Prasad Bidapa at a much fanfare gathering hosted at the Forever 21 store, VR Bengaluru, Whitefield. The showstopper for the evening was the stunning Sandalwood actress Aindrita Ray, who walked the runway with grace and splendor, sporting the latest collection.

The event saw the glitterati of the garden city coming out in full swing. The guest list comprised of the creme-de-la creme of the fashion industry, including world's top snooker and billiards champion Pankaj Advani, upcoming sandalwood actress Ria Malwade, and pro-golfer and social activist Nikki Ponappa.

"We are happy to introduce the most awaited Fall '17 collection which is inspired by the latest global runway trends. Fashion is an important tool for self-expression and our fall campaign #WeAreForever strongly resonates this thought. Our collection celebrates individuality and inclusiveness. It calls out "Come FALL in Love" which represents the largeness of our campaign. At Forever 21, we aspire to make high fashion accessible to fashion-conscious youngsters by introducing different styles every week. The new collection will be available across our 18 stores in the country. We would like to thank all our patrons for making Forever 21 the most loved fashion destination of the country," said Rahul Jhamb, Brand Head, Forever 21 (India Business Operations), Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited.

Forever 21's Fall '17 collection comprises of logo tees, to sheer ruffle adorned blouses, velvet and silk camisoles that are set against denim jackets, skirts and trousers mirrors the spirit of the collection. The new look of the classic moto jacket with studs is a wardrobe must have for the uber-chic women. Adding on to the collection is the wide range of accessories to choose from. Beanies, studded belts, golden hoop earrings, knee high socks, rose colored sunglasses and metallic booties, these fashion accessories is surely going to up the glam quotient of the discerning women.

The men's casual wear offers an interesting variety of two tone denims and track jackets with unique detailing and pops of color, velvet hoodies and camouflage which will provide a fresh and modern spin to their wardrobe.

Bringing global trends and runway fashion closer to the fashionistas, Forever 21 promises to provide a unique fashion journey to its fashion conscious customers. (ANI-NewsVoir)