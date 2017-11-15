Forever 21 brings Vidya Vox, global YouTube sensation to India

New Delhi [India], Nov 15 (ANI-NewsVoir): Forever 21, one of the most loved international fast fashion brands from Los Angeles, California, and part of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd., has partnered with Radio Mirchi to bring global YouTube phenomenon Vidya Vox to India. Forever 21 is the title sponsor for 'Vidya Vox Kuthu Fire Tour' where the sensational singer will be seen wooing the audiences at her live concerts in key cities in India.

This will be preceded by Forever 21 store visits where she will interact with consumers. Lucky fans from each city will win an exclusive opportunity to meet the YouTube superstar in-person.

Popular for her ingenious mashups, Vidya Vox (Vidya Iyer) has been creating successful hybrids by mixing the music of leading global artists, and has nearly 300 million views on YouTube with more than 3.5 million subscribers on her Vidya Vox channel.

Speaking about this initiative, Rahul Jhamb, Brand Head, Forever 21 said, "We are proud to partner with Vidya Vox and Radio Mirchi for 'Vidya Vox Kuthu Fire Tour'. As an exciting fast-fashion brand from Los Angeles (USA), which has brought new collections in association with budding music stars like Justin Skye, Khaled etc. and music events like Coachella, this association helps us take our consumer engagement a notch higher. Forever 21 is loved worldwide by the young fashionistas, and through this event we provide our consumers with this fantastic opportunity of meeting Vidya Vox in person. Forever 21 believes in providing endearing experiences that resonate with the young audiences and this partnership further reinforces our position as the gen-next brand. At Forever 21, we aspire to make the latest global runway trends accessible to fashion-conscious millennials by introducing new styles every week, thus ensuring that we are the most preferred fashion destination in India."

Marking a new chapter in India's fashion scene, Forever 21 houses the exclusive Fall '17 Collection, making high fashion accessible to all at affordable prices. Complementing Forever 21 apparel and accessories, the store will feature its in-house brands, including 21MEN™, a line of fresh, fast fashion for men; Love and Beauty™ a cosmetics line; and Forever 21's lingerie and shoe line.

Vidya Vox will be visiting Forever 21 stores: Hyderabad - 15th Nov, Pune - 16th Nov, Delhi - 21st Nov and Bangalore - 23rd Nov. Forever 21 hosted an exclusive Meet & Greet with Vidya Vox for the top 10 best dressed customers, while the first 200 customers received gift cards worth Rs. 500 each. Forever 21 also created a special section called the 'Happy Queue' where consumers were entertained with exciting giveaways and games. (ANI-NewsVoir)