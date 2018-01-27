Foreign exchange reserves scale new high of $414.784bn

New Delhi [India], Jan 27 (ANI): Foreign exchange reserves continued rallying for the fourth week with a new high of USD 414.784 billion USD in the week to January 19, attributable to a rise in foreign currency assets.
As per data issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), reserves saw a spike of USD 959.1 million during the aforementioned time period.
Prior to this, the reserves in the previous week had touched USD 413.825 billion, following a USD 2.7 billion rise.
Meanwhile, the central bank noted that in the reporting week, foreign currency assets rose by USD 934.6 million to USD 390.768 billion.
On a related note, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of the non-US currencies such as the euro, the pound and the yen held in the reserves. (ANI)
This story has not been edited. It has been published as provided by ANI
For BUSINESS News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.