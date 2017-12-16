Ford signs MoU with HMDA to analyze Hyderabad's existing transportation system

Hyderabad [India], Dec 16 (ANI): American automaker, Ford and Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) on Saturday signed an MoU to assess the feasibility of a common digital mobility solution for commuters in the city of Hyderabad.

Under the agreement, Ford will collaborate and work with the city authorities to analyze Hyderabad's existing transportation system.

The automobile giant will then work with HDMA to design tech-based mobility solutions to improve the commuter experience, that will optimize efficiency for transport operators, as well as aim to reduce congestion.

"Hyderabad has a significant advantage due to its excellent infrastructure and connectivity. This MoU with Ford Motor Company would further it and make commute within the city more convenient for all. We look forward to working with Ford on this mobility platform and future opportunities," said MA and UD Minister, KT Rama Rao.

"As a mobility company, Ford is working with cities to help address growing transportation challenges. Partnering with local development authorities like HMDA and offering technology solutions fine-tuned to the needs of the cities means we can help find new ways to make commuters' journeys seamless," said director, Ford Smart Mobility India, R. Mahadevan.

Collaborating with HMDA, Ford will engage with the relevant stakeholders and explore solutions in areas such as digital cashless one-time payments, mobile-based ticketing and smart card payments for passengers transiting through different modes of transport. Technology aided solutions can enable commuters to spend less time when switching between various modes of transport, improve predictability and thereby reduce gridlocks.

While different modes of public transport such as light rail, metro and buses co-exist in Hyderabad, 800 vehicles are added to the city's streets each day. Hyderabad's smart and safe city project compliments Ford's vision to provide innovative solutions to common mobility issues. (ANI)