FM Jaitley to launch GPF module for govt employees

New Delhi, [India] Feb. 28 (ANI): Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is set to launch a centralised General Provident Fund (GPF) module on Thursday on the occasion of 42nd Civil Accounts Day.

"The centralised GPF module meets a long-standing demand of the Central Government Employees for a mapping of GPF Accounts with the unique Employee ID thereby facilitating online application for GPF advances and withdrawals with online access to the employee's current GPF balances," tweeted the Ministry of Finance.

A notification released by the Ministry of Finance stated that the module will streamline GPF accounting and transfer of balances.

The electronic Pension Payment Order (ePPO) includes integration of the BHAVISHYA application of Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare and the Pension Authorization Retrieval and Accounting System (PARAS) application of Central Pension Accounting Office (CPAO) with Public Financial Management System (PFMS) for seamless processing of pension cases thereby eliminating delays and errors.

Previously, the Finance Minister launched the mandatory use of PFMS for Central -Sector schemes monitoring (Oct 2015), the Non -Tax Receipts Portal (NTRP) (Feb 2016) and the Web Responsive Pensioners' Service of the Central Pension Accounting Office (CPAO) (September 2016).(ANI)