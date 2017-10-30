Flipkart, Decathlon tie-up; aim to dominate sports and fitness category

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct. 30 (ANI): India's largest e-commerce marketplace Flipkart and sporting goods company Decathlon has announced a strategic partnership to bring Decathlon's entire selection of sports equipment, fitness products, clothing, footwear and accessories to Indian shoppers.

Available on Flipkart, the products will list over 120 categories (clothing, accessories, fitness equipment, sports goods, sports accessories, outdoor gear, and much more) from top brands including Quechua, Domyos, Kipsta, Btwin and Kalenji, Flipkart will offer products across a broad price range, starting from Rs. 99 to Rs. 20,000, with serviceability to 10,000+ PIN codes in India.

"This is a milestone partnership where a sports retail giant like Decathlon has chosen Flipkart as its preferred partner to expand its reach to online Indian shoppers. We are confident that with this association will further cement Flipkart's dominance as the most-preferred online destination for every sports and fitness enthusiast," said Head - Flipkart Fashion, Rishi Vasudev.

"The sports and fitness industry in India is estimated to be worth USD 1.8 billion, while the online penetration in the category is currently pegged at only 7 percent. Flipkart, already being the market leader in the online Sports and Fitness wear and equipment category, has witnessed a 100 percent YoY growth in the category," added Vasudev.

Over 30 sports lines are expected to go live by December 2017. (ANI)