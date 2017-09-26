Flipkart acquires F1 Info Solutions, appoints Shammi Moza as Senior Director

New Delhi [India], Sept 26 (ANI): E-commerce major Flipkart on Tuesday announced acquiring F1 Info Solutions, a mobiles and IT repair services company with a pan-India presence of owned and franchised centres.

Additionaally, F1 Info Solutions co-founder and CEO Shammi Moza will be joining Flipkart as a Senior Director as part of the deal, and will continue to hold responsibility for the business. He will report to Abhijit Upadhye, Vice President at Flipkart and the head of Jeeves.

F1 Info Solutions will be a part of Jeeves, a Flipkart company and third-party service provider for large and small home appliances and furniture, and will significantly expand Flipkart's offerings to the entire lifecycle of mobiles, IT products and consumer electronics, from sales to after sales to repair services.

Established in 2012, F1 Info Solutions is a neutral service provider with a distributed repair service network of around 158 centers in 135 cities. Focused on comprehensive repair and service of mobiles, IT products, consumer electronics, AV devices and smart classroom technology, the firm has close to 1000 employees, including technicians, and handles more than 50,000 service calls every month across the country.

The acquisition adds complementary capabilities to Jeeves' existing expertise in large appliances and furniture, along with a huge network of service centers -- a tremendous benefit for Flipkart customers who can now walk into an F1 Info Solutions store to get their devices repaired.

"We're delighted to welcome them to Flipkart. Ultimately, we want to give our customers a comprehensive service ecosystem that takes care of the repair and service needs of all their products. With Jeeves and F1 Info Solutions now, we're closer to that goal," said Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart.

Since its foray smartphones into 2014, Flipkart has brought to Indian customers the latest exclusive mobiles sourced from global manufacturers, made affordable by innovations such as No Cost EMI, Product Exchange and BuyBack Guarantee -- all of which helped catalyse the smartphone revolution in India.

With F1 Info Solutions, Flipkart's end-to-end capabilities in mobile phones become a critical service differentiator as compared to other e-commerce entities in India. Customers, as a result, can extract the maximum value for money for their mobiles and IT purchases on Flipkart. (ANI)