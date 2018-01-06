Fitbit pumps USD 6 mn into San Francisco-based glucose-monitoring startup

New York [USA], Jan 6 (ANI): Fitness wearable device aggregator Fitbit announced its investment in a San Fransisco-based startup, Sano, to the tune of USD 6 million.

In a bid to monitor overall health and wellness, the company has invested in the glucose-monitoring startup, as confirmed by The Verge.

Founded in 2011, Sano is a biometric sensor that tells users important things about their health by revealing personalised information about metabolism of glucose, thus doubling as a continuous glucose monitor that users could consider a skin patch.

Sano is also working on a minimally invasive method of monitoring glucose, which means testing blood sugar without physically drawing blood or monitoring the interstitial fluid just below the skin.

Meanwhile, the report says that Fitbit, in September last year, was exploring an opportunity to partner with Dexcom, Inc. to bring a continuous glucose-monitoring display to its Ionic smartwatch.

Further, the company has also revealed plans to develop on a solution for tracking sleep apnea in the past.

With these in place, Fitbit aims to make its fitness devices more valuable for overall health. (ANI)