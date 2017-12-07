First-time ever in India: The Global Partnership Summit 2017

New Delhi [India], Dec 7 (ANI-NewsVoir): India Center Foundation (ICF), a not for profit and non-governmental organisation, which has been working for over two decades towards nation's socio-economic development, brings to India for the first-time ever, The Global Partnership Summit (GPS) 2017 which is scheduled to be held at Aerocity, New Delhi from 11th to 14th December 2017.

The GPS will focus on clean energy, healthcare, infrastructure and logistics, energy, tourism, art and culture, agro economy, banking and finance, education and skill development and information communication technology.

The visionary behind the initiative is Vibhav Kant Upadhyay who has been at the forefront of many key development initiatives in the past two decades. He is also the Founder Chairman, GPS which is evolved from the successful - India-Japan Global Partnership (IJGP) Initiative. Inspired by Japan's process of successful nation building, India Center Foundation believes, a global partnership between India and Japan is not only of mutual national interests but will contribute to the rest of the world.

GPS 2017, will witness the presence of 3000 delegates and over 200 speakers participating, including prominent business leader, policy makers, think tanks, social change makers, youth leaders, influencers and academicians. This year's summit is expected to lay the foundation for a long term mutually beneficial dialogue on key issues affecting the world as whole. The event GPS 2017 is lead by Global Chairman Toshihiro Nikai, Founder Chairman, Vibhav Kant Upadhyay with co-chairmen Dr. Subhash Chandra and Dr. Subramaniam Swamy.

Eminent dignitaries and policy makers from India, speaking at the event include Nitin Gadkari, Minister for Road Transport and Highway, Gajendra Singh Sekhawat, Minister of State, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Minister at Ministry of Science and Technology, Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Earth Sciences, J. P. Nadda, Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Alphons Joseph, Minister of Tourism, to name a few.

Other distinguished Indian and Global leaders, speaking at the event include Masayoshi Son, Founder, Chairman and CEO, SoftBank Group Corp, Shervin Pishevar, Co-founder and Executive Chairman, Hyperloop One, Manoj Kohli, Chairman, Softbank Energy, James Scott Mccallum, Former Governor, Wisconsin, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Founder, Art of Living, Amitabh Kant, CEO & CEO, NITI Aayog, Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi, children's rights activist and Founder of Kailash Satyarthi Children's Foundation, Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder and CEO, Ola Cabs, Daisaku Kadokawa, Mayor, Kyoto City, Japan, to name a few, will also speak at the event.

There will be around 40 sessions and about 10 plenary during the summit that will be focused towards devising efficient and sustainable measures for achieving the set goals. (ANI-NewsVoir)