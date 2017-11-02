Fintech company Rubique disburses Rs. 200 crore loans in Kolkata

New Delhi [India], Nov. 2 (ANI): India's leading fintech company, Rubique, has leveraged its fastest-growing associate network in Kolkata to disburse loans worth Rs. 200 crores+ since its inception.

With its constant determination to revolutionize the traditional lending scenario of the country, Rubique, is focused on taking its services to as many Indians as possible.

In the same vein, it has identified Kolkata as a key market with tremendous potential after having processed around 10,000 applications and disbursing loan around Rs.200+ crores and 5,000+ credit cards in the city till date.

The successful expansion of Rubique in Kolkata can be attributed to the fastest growing number of business associates network as well as small-scale entrepreneurs in the city who are always seeking new and convenient ways to access finance.

"The lack of options when it comes to accessing finance has been a major bottleneck for Kolkata-based SMEs and aspiring businessmen in the past couple of years. They have been striving to make the best of the economic opportunity that the state offers but don't have access to reliable, transparent and time-efficient sources of finance to fulfil their goals," said MD and CEO, Rubique, Manav Jeet.

"This is what makes the state a key market for us and we are thrilled with the overwhelming response we have received from the city through our growing business associate network. All this was made possible through our latest technology adoption and increasingly digitised processes which offer better approval ratios. With technology at the core of our vision, we are focused on serving more and more new and growing businesses across the region in the coming months," added Jeet.

Rubique is relentlessly making endeavours to flip the traditional lending process through technological interventions in an unparalleled manner, helping a large number of customers in fulfilling their financial requirements.

Its unique Online PLUS model enables users to get the best deals and have their loan applications processed faster through PAN verification, Aadhaar based e-KYC, credit bureau integration, banking analysis, enhanced logic in proprietary matchmaking algorithm and addition of new data science methodologies.

Additionally, Rubot - an AI and decision engine-powered bot is aimed at easing the transaction experience, whereas the TAB solution offers a wide SME product portfolio.

All these technology innovations have enabled Rubique to disburse credit worth Rs. 2000 crore so far.

Meanwhile, in Kolkata, Rubique has witnessed maximum adoption in this city with 100+ active business associates where the top performing business associate comes from this city who has earned around 45 lacs on various loans facilitated through the platform. (ANI)