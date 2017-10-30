Finance Ministry extends last date for GSTR-2 filing

New Delhi [India], Oct. 30 (ANI): The Ministry of Finance has extended the last date for filing of GSTR-2 for the month of July 2017 to November 30.

"The last date for filing of GSTR-2 for the month of July, 2017 is 31st October, 2017. The competent authority has approved the extension of filing of GSTR-2 for July, 2017 to 30th November, 2017, for facilitation of businesses and all taxpayers," said an official release from the Ministry.

The last date for filing of GSTR-3 for the month of July 2017 has also been extended to December 11. The previous deadline for filing GSTR-3 was November 10.

This step will facilitate about 30.81 lakh taxpayers for filing their return. (ANI)