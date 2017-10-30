 Finance Ministry extends last date for GSTR-2 filing
Search

Finance Ministry extends last date for GSTR-2 filing

By: || Updated: 30 Oct 2017 06:30 PM
Finance Ministry extends last date for GSTR-2 filing

New Delhi [India], Oct. 30 (ANI): The Ministry of Finance has extended the last date for filing of GSTR-2 for the month of July 2017 to November 30.

"The last date for filing of GSTR-2 for the month of July, 2017 is 31st October, 2017. The competent authority has approved the extension of filing of GSTR-2 for July, 2017 to 30th November, 2017, for facilitation of businesses and all taxpayers," said an official release from the Ministry.

The last date for filing of GSTR-3 for the month of July 2017 has also been extended to December 11. The previous deadline for filing GSTR-3 was November 10.

This step will facilitate about 30.81 lakh taxpayers for filing their return. (ANI)


This story has not been edited. It has been published as provided by ANI

For BUSINESS News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Govt. of India announces sale of floating rate bonds

trending now

INDIA
Watch: Man, his family thrashed, garlanded with shoes by ...
VIDEO
Rahul Gandhi reveals who is responsible for his popularity ...
INDIA
Pidi: This dog 'declares' it tweets for Congress VP ...