Finally, the Black Friday sale truly arrives in India

New Delhi [India], Nov 24 (ANI-NewsVoir): Last year, over 150 million shoppers around the world shopped for the best deals on Black Friday. However, barring the adventurous few, Indians have missed this landmark sale event.

However, this year has been different. Especially in the luxury and premium space there is a lot of buzz online through players like Smytten, one of the largest premium discovery and trial platform in India.

They are offering some really amazing deals from many coveted brands including international behemoths like Bvlgari, Kenneth Cole, L'occitane en Provence, Jaguar, Nautica, Anatomicals, Cross, Police and domestic luxury brands like Kama Ayurveda, Ananda, Skinyoga, Nordic Kandie, Epique and many more.

"We are excited to host one of the largest Black Friday sale in the premium space in India. A big thanks to all our brand partners with whom we have worked very closely for over a month to curate a unique offering with some never before seen deals for Indian luxury shoppers. We have also been extremely innovative with our creative and communication strategy to not damage the brand perception of any of our partners during the sale period," said Swagata Sarangi, Co-founder at Smytten.

Almost 300 premium brands across multiple categories are going on deep discounts on Smytten just for today with up to 70 percent off, Buy One Get One and Free Products. Deep discounting like this on luxury brands on Black Friday is something that the international shopper is used to, but in India, it is a welcome first.

With festivals like Halloween slowly finding favour with the Indian urban audience, the Black Friday sale seems here to stay. (ANI-NewsVoir)