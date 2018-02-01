FieldAssist expands footprint nationally and internationally

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Feb 1 (ANI-NewsVoir): FieldAssist expands its footprints nationally and internationally with recently opened offices in Mumbai and Bengaluru, they are also eyeing to expand by opening their offices in Middle East, East Asia and Africa by next financial year.

FieldAssist has made lot of efforts and has come up with a training program, which will impart basics of sales and technology to sales team of retail companies, thus making them more employable in these locations.

The company also aims for a revenue of USD 1 million this financial year and aims to grow more than 100 percent with eyeing an exponential rise in next FY, the reason being complete production of the platform and the expansion plans to overseas markets.

The company acquired 25,000 users by FY 2016-17 which were five times of their previous year's user base and with the pace of penetrating the Sales force automation (SFA) market, they aim to add another one lakh users this year.

"We are delighted to announce our expansion in the Indian and overseas market. We are very excited to showcase our services, with the conviction to contribute to our clients. FieldAssist draws from years of technical expertise in the FMCG, CPG and apparel industries and is tailored to meet the requirements and opportunities of companies operating in these sectors. Owing to a rich experience of closely working in the above sectors, we understand the internal and external business challenges faced by them. Hence, FieldAssist equips their clients to manage these issues effectively," said CEO, FieldAssist, Paramdeep Singh.

As a business enabler, the company's focus has never been on just mere deploying an IT solution at the client's end but putting in a lot of effort in aligning the mindset of salespersons towards it which reflects in the usage pattern with most of their clients witnessing more than 85 percent of usage on daily basis. (ANI-NewsVoir)