FICCI's India Sanitation Coalition gets top corporate award

New Delhi [India], Oct.2 (ANI): On the occasion of the third anniversary of the Swachh Bharat Mission held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi today India Sanitation Coalition was awarded the top award in corporate category for its contribution towards the Swachh Bharat Mission on behalf of the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation.

The award was received by Naina Lal Kidwai, Chair, India Sanitation Coalition, and Past President of FICCI.

Kidwai said "We have to embrace sanitation as a cause irrespective of what we believe our CSR missions are as corporates, because sanitation underpins whichever space we believe we are in."

India Sanitation Coalition was launched on June 25, 2015 at FICCI, New Delhi. It aims at bringing together all actors in the sanitation space to drive sustainable sanitation through a partnership mode.

While FICCI is the project coordination office and secretariat of the coalition, the work of the coalition is carried out by four task forces composed of coalition members.

Today, the coalition has NGOs, donors, corporates, foundations, trusts and government as partners, working together to create a larger impact, rather than each one working in their vertical.

The India Sanitation Coalition has been advocating for enhanced focus on the entire value chain of sanitation through its BUMT - Build, Use, Maintain, Treat - advocacy pitch. (ANI)