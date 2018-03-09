FCA India crosses 25,000 production milestone with Jeep Compass

New Delhi [India], Mar.9 (ANI): Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) India's Made-in-India Jeep Compass has crossed the 25,000 unit production milestone last month.

The company began exporting the SUV to international right-hand drive markets in October last year and has already shipped over 5000 units to key markets, including Australia, Japan and the United Kingdom.

Manufactured in FCA's joint venture facility at Ranjangaon near Pune, the Jeep Compass, is being built with 65 percent local parts and componentry.

The Jeep Compass launched in India on July 31, 2017, and the first vehicle rolled off the production line in Ranjangaon on June 1, 2017.

The SUV is available in three premium trims in the range - Sport, Longitude and Limited, and is offered in 10 variants with 2.0-litre Turbo Diesel and 1.4-litre Turbo Petrol Multiair powertrain options, with 4x4 and 4x2 derivatives available in the line-up.

The Jeep Compass received top honours adjudicated by industry experts who have comprehensively evaluated the product in testing sessions preceding the final awards announcements. (ANI)