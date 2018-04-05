Faircent brings Shalabh Gupta on-board as national sales head - lending

New Delhi [India], Apr. 05 (ANI): Leading Peer-to-peer (P2P) lending company Faircent on Thursday announced that the company has hired Shalabh Gupta as national sales head - lending.

As an industry veteran with over 17 years of extensive sales experience with brands like the Times Group, Reliance Capital, HDFC Bank, and ITC Limited, Shalabh will play a crucial role in furthering the company's impressive growth plans and vision as a part of its leadership team.

"Faircent has led the Indian P2P industry and is now making the transition from being a successful niche product to redefining finance in India. We have already become the benchmark for India's P2P lending industry, with our tech-driven offerings being validated by consumers daily. We are now looking to consolidate on our position as the first and best choice for Indians looking for an alternative to traditional finance and credit options. Veterans like Shalabh will help us take the next step to reach that kind of scale, and we welcome him to the Faircent family," said Vinay Mathews, founder and COO, Faircent.com.

Shalabh has an MBA with a specialisation in marketing and has gained prominence as a seasoned professional leader in the development and implementation of sales strategies.

Starting as a sales officer at Tata Infomedia, Shalabh worked at ITC, HDFC, and Reliance Capital in managing sales, before becoming a zonal manager for enterprise accounts in Bengaluru for the Times Group in 2007.

He worked his way up to the executive management of the company, ending his stint as the national sales head for Techgig.com, a Times Internet property.

As national sales head - lending at Faircent, Shalabh will formulate sales strategies in the long and short term, using his experience and network to drive increased sales growth for the company.

"In over 17 years of working at the intersection of sales, finance, and technology, I have come to realise that the most important facet of a service is the value it brings to customers. Faircent uses technology to give the financially excluded much-needed credit, and gives lenders a reliable, accurate, and effective asset to invest into. I am extremely proud to be a part of this enterprise, and look forward to working with the team," said Shalabh Gupta.

Shalabh's appointment is the latest in a string of industry stalwarts brought in to Faircent to enhance its growth potential and capabilities.

With experienced veterans at the helm of key functions like planning, processes, and control, customer experience, and now the sales verticals, Faircent is poised to not just sustain its exponential growth, but to more wholly harness its growth potential to spread its services to Indians across the country. (ANI)