Express Bike Works expands footprint in Mumbai

New Delhi [India], Feb 13 (ANI): Express Bike Works (EBW), a brand of Entropy Innovations, an engineering innovations company, today announced the launch of its new store at BKC, in Mumbai today.

The brand new store, located at The HPCL petrol pump beside the Asian Heart Institute, will be a one-stop solution for all two wheelers, offering full-fledged services, including a 2-minute automated motorcycle wash, detailing, health check-up, express maintenance and 24x7 on-road assistance. The Store was inaugurated by Saroj Kumar Behera, Chief Regional Manager, Hindustan Petroleum.

EBW intends reaching the 100-store mark by the end of 2018. Towards achieving this ambitious initiative, EBW is leaving no stone unturned in terms of reaching out to its customers and communicating its value proposition. The latest such initiative is its Android application available on Google Play store, which allows customers to locate the EBW store in the vicinity, in their respective cities and get the service offerings on their mobile screen.

In less than four years, EBW has expanded across the world. EBW is present in Nepal, Indonesia, Thailand, Rwanda, and Colombia, apart from India. EBW machine, designed and developed indigenously can wash the dirtiest of motorcycles in less than 2 minutes. The environment-friendly design recycles and reuses water, keeping operational cost low. EBW has so far serviced over 2.9 lakh bikes and saved over 14.7 million liters of water.

"We are delighted to announce the launch of our new store in BKC. This makes it our ninth store in Mumbai, thanks to the encouraging response garnered by our existing stores. BKC is a hub for a slew of corporate, buzzing with business activity. The BKC store will cater to all those customers, hard-pressed for time, who commute by two-wheelers to wade through the peak hour traffic, on a daily basis," said Niraj Taksande, Co-founder, EBW said.

"Customers also have the option of availing our services, by downloading the EBW app, on their mobile phones. I am glad that the beta stage EBW app adoption is growing at a promising rate of 30 percent, month-on-month despite being a brick and mortar startup. Over the last 4 months, approximately, 14,500 customers have moved over to EBW's services via their mobile app in Mumbai alone," he added". (ANI)