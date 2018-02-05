Ex-U.S. Senate Matthew Virkstis appointed as General Counsel, LCR Capital

New Delhi [India], Feb 5 (ANI): Leading US private investment firm and EB-5 regional center operator LCR Capital Partners announced the appointment of Matthew Virkstis as General Counsel to the firm.

He will be assisting LCR on U.S. government affairs, legal, and compliance matters.

Virkstis' nearly nine years of experience in US government service provides him a keen perspective on the political and policy issues that are crucial for the EB-5 investment visa program.

Prior to coming on board at LCR, he was the Director of Government Affairs at the Pine State Regional Center. Previously, he served as the Senior Counsel to the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee for former Committee Chairman Patrick Leahy, handling a broad portfolio of policy and oversight issues.

While with the Senate Judiciary Committee, Virkstis was instrumental in the enactment of several significant pieces of legislation championed by Senator Leahy, including the reauthorizations of the EB-5 program between 2006 and 2012. He has also advised clients on EB-5 and immigration policy issues at the law firm Greenberg Traurig.

"I am delighted to join LCR and I look forward to supporting the firm and working to achieve our business goals for the coming year. I will be actively committed to assisting LCR safely and consistently navigate all legal and compliance issues with regard to the EB-5 program proceedings," said Virkstis.

"Matthew's knowledge and legal expertise is unparalleled. His experience and achievements working with the US Senate Judiciary Committee, especially with regard to the policy issues of the EB-5 program are exemplary," added LCR Capital CEO Suresh Rajan. (ANI)