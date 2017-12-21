Ex-Miss World Diana Hayden signed up as the brand ambassador for 'Mini Homes'

New Delhi [India], Dec 21 (ANI-NewsVoir): Real estate consultancy firm Mini Homes has signed former Miss World Diana Hayden as their brand ambassador. Diana Hayden is back in the country for officially announcing her association with the advisory and marketing firm for real estate.

This amalgamation has happened with the celebrity and the brand standing for similar values of trust, transparency and the strength to work hard to carve a niche in their respective fields.

Talking about why she chose to endorse such a unique brand, Diana Hayden said, "Real estate is a huge investment arena and an appropriate advice becomes a compulsion. Being associated as a brand ambassador with Mini Homes educated me about the core values of the entity and individuals connected with it. The integrity, knowledge and experience that Varun Bagla has come with ensures trust, which is a key factor in a customer service set up. Having witnessed the transparency that Mini Homes have with their clients, I'm confident that they'll go a long way."

Talking about his venture 'Mini Homes' and having Diana Hayden on board, co-founder and CEO of 'Mini Homes' Varun Bagla said, "It is important to have the right intent and understand the needs of your consumers. In real estate, a consulting firm has to determine a lot of things before proposing profitable investment options or desirable homes. Then, to cater them accordingly is the way you perform. This is how we develop trust, loyalty and credibility for customers to keep coming back. We cater to clients in India and NRI's abroad and having an internationally recognised face clubbed along with a generous personality and trust feeling of Diana Hayden adds great value to our brand. Also a Miss World crown represents beauty and royalty and thats what properties at Mini Homes are all about. The three core values at Mini Homes are: Professionalism, trust and transparency. It's a pleasure to have Diana Hayden represent our brand who reflects the same values."

"Buying a home in our country is not just an investment but an emotion. It is a dream that people from every class see to mark their success. The money that is saved over a course of time is usually where the investment for home making comes from. To be able to guide the buyers in a strategic manner for their benefit is our goal," added Mansi Arora Bagla, Director of 'Mini Homes'. (ANI-NewsVoir)