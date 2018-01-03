Ex-Microsoft India JMD Hemant Sachdev among those joining VuLiv Board

New Delhi [India], Jan 3 (ANI): In a bid to strengthen the core leadership, offline OTT entertainment platform, VuLiv Player, on Wednesday announced the appointment of Hemant Sachdev, former Microsoft India JMD, Ambika Srivastava, former CEO, Chairperson Zenith Optimedia and Rajive Chandra, former Director Strategy and Business Development, Motorola Electronics, as the company's advisory Board of Directors.

As strategic advisors, the trio will bring global expertise and in-depth industry knowledge to support tech enthusiast of VuLiv Player, thereby providing mentorship, guidance and assistance to achieve the vision of VuLiv becoming the next screen.

With 30 years of experience in consumer marketing and online business experience in global leadership positions in key areas of technology and business, Sachdev also worked with Microsoft and Bharti Airtel Limited in the past.

As a strategic advisor to VuLiv, Hemant will bring his consumer facing insights in leading the company's marketing strategy to enable top-line growth and exponential customer engagement.

Ambika Srivastava, who also has 30 years of industry experience in the field of advertising media, has launched various global brands in India. Her last few assignments in the media space include stints with Vivaki Exchange, Zenith Optimedia, and Discovery Channel.

As a strategic advisor to VuLiv, Ambika will be playing a pivoting role in driving media strategy communication and innovation initiatives for the brands.

Meaanwhile, Rajive Chandra has worked with Motorola, Dell, and Tom Tom, and will be helpful to drive growth in global markets. Rajive is well known for his successful run at Dell, where he ran a USD 600 million profit centre in ASEAN Markets as well as a USD four billion wireless device business for a decade in Motorola as Asia Pacific Director of Strategy and Business Development.

As a strategic advisor to VuLiv, he will be guiding the team on Data science building Big Data and pattern recognition science to understand the behaviour of consumer and build a personalised unified recommendation engine for the platform. (ANI)