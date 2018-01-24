Ex-Infosys president Rajesh Krishnamurthy joins CMA CGM Group

New Delhi [India], Jan. 24 (ANI): The CMA CGM Group, a France-based worldwide shipping company, on Wednesday, announced the appointment of former Infosys president Rajesh Krishnamurthy as senior vice president of its IT and Transformations division, effective February 12.

A key figure in the Infosys senior leadership, Rajesh was the President - Head of Europe and Global Head Energy, Utilities, Telecommunications and Services of the global IT firm.

An employee of the company for 26 years, Rajesh has held senior leadership positions across the business and in all major markets. As a business leader of large transformation projects, he has helped in realising compelling value for clients through his deep industry knowledge, coupled with technology experience.

An alumnus of the University of Pune, Rajesh had stepped down from his position at Infosys on January 12, citing personal reasons. (ANI)