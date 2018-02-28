Essel Infraprojects appoints Vinod Bhandawat as CFO

New Delhi [India], Feb 28 (ANI): Essel Infraprojects Limited (EIL), a part of Dr. Subhash Chandra led diversified Essel conglomerate and country's largest integrated player in Infrastructure, Utilities, Green and Smart City space, announced the appointment of Vinod Bhandawat as Chief Financial Officer with effect from February 1, 2018.

Bhandawat is a qualified CA and CS and brings with him more than 26 years of varied experience across Treasury, Fund Raising, IPO, Mergers and Acquisitions and Secretarial Functions in diversified Manufacturing and Infrastructure companies in India and abroad.

He has held pivotal positions in leading diversified companies like Adani Power Ltd, Vedanta Group, Landis + Gyr Ltd, Century Enka Ltd, Asea Brown Boveri Ltd (ABB).

Bhandawat has had an exposure of working in leading manufacturing companies in India and abroad, in a multi-location and multi-cultural environment.

With a CFO experience of more than 16 years, he has been instrumental in setting up and streamlining F&A function in new and acquired companies and also had exposure to fundraising in India and abroad with various companies. (ANI)