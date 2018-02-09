Epicor strengthens footprint, to facilitate 25% workforce expansion

New Delhi [India], Feb 9 (ANI): Epicor Software Corporation, a global provider of industry-specific enterprise software to promote business growth, announced the opening of a new office premises for the technology center in Bengaluru as a result of the continuing expansion of its local talent.

The Epicor India Technology Center (ITC) was officially launched in Bengaluru in August 2015 with the objective to support the company's globalisation strategy. The ITC houses product development, support, and services, to drive performance and growth on a global scale for the company's key target markets in manufacturing, distribution, and retail.

The regional customer base has been growing steadily, primarily in the manufacturing sector. In this regard, the company recently announced a new country-wide distributorship with Redington India, a technology distributors, that sees Redington selecting and training specialist resellers from its network of over 20,000 business partners.

The partnership is part of the strategic plan to grow the customer base for the global enterprise resource planning solution, Epicor ERP, in India.

The new ITC facility is set to accommodate new recruits in order to escalate global growth and expand the company's local presence. Epicor is currently recruiting for positions in product engineering, consulting, customer support, cloud services and IT.

The hiring plan aims at increasing the number of staff from the present 440 to over 550 in the next 12 months.

"The ITC expansion will help us focus on extending our talent pool to support global product development initiatives as well as creating a stronger foothold in the country. The ITC also provides talented professionals exposure to complex business and technology problems facing global businesses," said Himanshu Palsule, chief technology officer for Epicor Software. (ANI)