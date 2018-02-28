ePaylater, Travelyaari tie-up to enable travelers to 'Book Now, Pay Later'

New Delhi [India], Feb 28 (ANI): ePaylater, India's leading digital payments solution extending interest free credit terms for a stipulated period, has partnered with Travelyaari, a leading bus booking platform, to simplify the ticket booking experience for travelers.

The newly integrated payment method on the booking platform will allow travelers to book tickets without any upfront payment. All they need to do is select ePaylater as their payment mode at checkout and confirm the booking. Customers can then pay the ticket amount anytime within the next 14 days. Moreover, one can make multiple transactions and pay for all of them at one go.

ePayLater is a digital payment solution that offers 'Buy Now, Pay Later' option to frequent online purchasers with an interest free credit term of 14 days. First-time customers must complete a one-time sign-up with ePayLater, while existing users can directly login and book tickets instantly on Travelyaari using ePayLater digital credit. The 'Book Now, Pay Later' option offered by ePayLater not only reduces the time taken to book tickets but also boasts a high transaction success rate of over 99%. But this isn't all. Customers can also choose from an array of discount coupons on timely repayment, thus reducing the overall cost of travel. With Holi around the corner, customers can avail great offers and enjoy the long weekend.

Puneet Sharma, Strategic Alliances, ePayLater, commented, "We have observed exceptional adoption in the travel segment and we believe that ePayLater is going to be a payment option of choice specially for the time conscious young consumers as bookings can be done within seconds. We believe in empowering teams we work with to fuel our mutual growth. Our customer centricity and the endless endeavor to work towards delivering the wow experience for both customers and partners will lay a solid ground for our long-lasting partnership."

With the collaboration with ePaylater services, Travelyaari has opened a whole new avenue for those who are cash crunched during the time of booking bus tickets. This facility would prove to be extremely beneficial for traveling students, young professionals, and those who either do not own credit cards or those who run short of cash in their account, thus providing everyone the flexibility and freedom to book bus tickets on the go. (ANI)