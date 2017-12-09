EO invites entrepreneurs, professionals to be mentor at Delhi chapter

New Delhi [India], Dec 9 (ANI): The New Delhi Chapter of Entrepreneurs' Organization (EO), a global network of entrepreneurs, invites entrepreneurs and Professionals from different business areas for their Mentorship Program.

EO Mentorship program is a time-bound activity to help members achieve high-levels leadership and personal development. The existing members of EO New Delhi as well the experts from different fields can join the program.

The program is aimed to create a formal mentoring relationship for the entrepreneur members through one-on-one interaction. It is a chapter based program set to last 10-12 months where pairs are matched, based on mentee goals and mentor experiences. The mentor can share their knowledge with a mentee to help them gain a new outlook on their business. At the same time, a mentee can gain a fresh perspective from someone outside of his or her business to take control and grow the business.

"The motto behind this program is to support members by helping them get suitable Mentors to enhance their skills in strategy, planning, sales, and marketing as well as overall personality development. It also gives a platform to individuals and members displaying the passion to help nurture growing entrepreneurs within a safe environment of experience sharing," said mentorship chair- EO New Delhi, Alok Tuli. (ANI)