Energy Sistem enters India, partners with Alchemie Commerce

New Delhi [India], Mar. 20 (ANI): Energy Sistem, a Spanish technology giant creating personal audio devices entered the Indian market while partnering with Alchemie Commerce Private Limited, an Indian start-up in the consumer electronic licensing and distribution space, to unveil its comprehensive product portfolio.

"At Energy Sistem, we aim to create quality products to make our users' daily lives easier and allow them to enjoy their music whenever and wherever they like. Our products are aimed at customers who live every moment to the fullest. Behind the brand, there is a multicultural team of 150 people of 16 different nationalities who are able to make difficult things happen in a simple way. While the industry is estimated to be at Rs. 3000 Crores, we expect to reach revenue of Rs. 250 Crores by 2020," said Energy Sistem Country Manager Natalia Ovsyannikova.

Energy Sistem is present in Europe, North Africa and Latin America, with an active presence in more than 40 countries. At the core of the company's product development philosophy are four corner stones to develop innovative products - what is called the TDPE framework, which stands for Technology, Design, People and Emotion.

The product range will be available across all the major retail outlets, in India across 20 cities, along with other e-commerce platforms from March 2018 onwards. In the next phase, the company plans to venture into 50 towns across the country and a total of 100 cities by the end of the year.

The range of products is priced between Rs.1499 and Rs 24999 respectively. Products include headphones (Bluetooth and wired), Music Box, Party Tower System and Tower System. (ANI)