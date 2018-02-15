Electric vehicle firms welcome Auto Expo 2018 response

New Delhi [India], Feb.15 (ANI): Representatives of firms manufacturing electric vehicles have welcomed the positive feedback and responses that they have received for their offerings at this year's Auto Expo-2018.

Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric, said, "For our A2B range i.e electric bicycles, we have received a very good feedback and the response from both, domestic and international markets like Iran, Columbia, to name a few."

"They have shown interest in our products. There are people who came from Taiwan, Korea who wanted to have technology tie-ups on the high speed bikes. Also, for our existing range, i.e, domestic range of scooters, we have received requests for export from our neighboring countries like Sri Lanka, Bangladesh for introducing these products in their respective markets," he added.

Gagan Agarwal, Director of Shigan, said, "We launched a premium segment of three wheeler and four wheeler LCV cargo and three wheeler passenger electric vehicles during the Auto Expo 2018. Our products in the small and medium cargo category garnered a huge interest among international delegates, Government organisations and businessmen. We are happy to receive such a large number of business queries for our range of solutions in electric mobility."

Ayush Lohia, CEO, Lohia Auto, said, "We have received queries from dealers from domestic as well as from international markets. In terms of new business deals it takes minimum 3 months to convert these queries. Overall, it has been a fruitful Auto Expo for us."

This year's Auto Expo featured 25 branded electric vehicles among the nearly 500 that were placed for display between February 9 and February 14. There were 119 exhibitors at the six-day event that ended Wednesday. Auto Expo sources said that over 6.05 lakh people visited the mega event.

According to a Times of India report, the expo featured 53 original vehicle manufacturers showcased over 100 products, including 22 fresh launches, 81 product unveilings and 18 concept showcase.

It further said that there were 14 new brands, including Kia Motors India, India Kawasaki Motors and Cleveland CycleWerks, besides eleven start-ups.

Legendary sports and Bollywood personalities like Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham, Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Gul Panag, Rahul Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, Mohammad Azharuddin, Gautam Gambhir, R P Singh and others launched vehicles at the event.

Auto Expo 2018 was jointly organised by the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA), Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

Vishnu Mathur, director general, SIAM, was quoted, as saying, "It is the biggest platform for the Indian automobile industry to showcase its journey towards the future of 'Mobility in India', with competitive and world class products, technology and futuristic concept." (ANI)