Eight core sectors registered four percent growth in Dec '17

New Delhi [India], Jan 31 (ANI): The combined Index of Eight Core Industries for the month of December 2017 saw a four percent hike as compared to the index of December, 2016.

The index, which registered a cumulative growth of four percent during April to December 2017, stood at 129.1, as per data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Coal production declined by 0.1 per cent in December, 2017 over the same month last year, while its cumulative index increased by 1.3 per cent during April to December, 2017-18 over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Crude oil production declined by 2.1 per cent in December, 2017 over December, 2016, while its cumulative index declined by 0.4 per cent during April to December, 2017-18 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Natural gas production increased by 1.0 per cent in December, 2017 over December, 2016, and its cumulative index increased by 4.0 per cent during April to December, 2017-18 over the corresponding period of previous year.

In terms of refinery products, Petroleum Refinery production increased by 6.6 per cent in December, 2017 over the same period last year, while its cumulative index increased by 3.9 per cent during April to December, 2017-18 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Meanwhile, steel production increased by 2.6 per cent in December, 2017 over December last year, while its cumulative index increased by 6.7 per cent during April to December, 2017-18 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Cement production too increased by 19.6 per cent in December, 2017 over December, 2016, and its cumulative index increased by 2.7 per cent during April to December, 2017-18 over the corresponding period of previous year. (ANI)