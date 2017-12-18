Educationist Dr. Gaurav Nigam awarded 'National Gaurav Award 2017'

New Delhi [India], Dec 18 (ANI-NewsVoir): Dr. Gaurav Nigam, a well-known educationist, paediatrician, founder and CEO of iCare, an organization working in the area of new-age child health care; and intelligentsia, research based play school has been awarded 'National Gaurav Award 2017' for his contribution in the field of education and childcare.

The award ceremony took place in Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi with participation.

This award is a recognition for those who are doing exceedingly well in their fields. The award is aimed atmotivating and recognizing these stars at a national platform who are contributing towards building foundation for new India.

"I'm delighted to receive this prestigious award. This recognition will motivate all the awardees to work in our respective fields more enthusiastically and in a new spirit. I thank the organizers for selecting me as an award winner in the field of education. This would not have happen without the support of my wonderful team who are backing of our organization. As an innovative organization, we will come up with many new initiatives in the near future," said Director of Modern International School, Dr. Gaurav Nigam.

Dr. Gaurav Nigam has authored a non-fiction book titled 'Devil Inside My Mind' which is a bestseller in non-fiction category for year 2016.

Dr. Nigam gathered simplicity from Gandhian institute in Sewagram and knowledge from prestigious bodies like MGIMS, Wardha; NIMHANS, Kidwai and Harvard Medical School. He is also the founder of iCare; and Intelligentsia, play School of Modern International School.

Founded by Dr. Gaurav Nigam, iCare works in the area of new-age child health care.

iCare is headquartered in India and branched in Singapore and USA. iCare has taken a pledge to be the medical knowledge partners for educational institutions spreading awareness about sound knowledge of at least the basics of health care globally.

iCare provides services like iCare magazine (a monthly magazine), and meticulously designed health events in schools. (ANI-NewsVoir)