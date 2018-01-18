Ed-tech startup CollPoll secures pre-series A investment

New Delhi [India], Jan 18 (ANI-NewsVoir): CollPoll, the new-age enterprise platform for educational institutions today announced the close of its pre-Series A funding round.

Manipal Global Education Services (MaGE) led this funding round with participation from individual investors. In the past, the company has raised seed financing from India and Silicon Valley based investors including Janakiraman S, Co-founder of Mindtree and Dr. Aditya Dev Sood, Founder of Startup Tunnel, among others.

India's education technology is expected to grow multi-fold by 2021 and campus

technologies is a fast growing category within Ed-tech. Despite ed-tech's bullish growth, it continues to be held back by traditional ERP and home-grown systems.

CollPoll transforms closed transaction-based IT into an open, engagement-based mobile ecosystem for administrators, faculty, and students. It supports seamless learning collaboration between students and faculty, collapses information barriers, and provides deep insights to institute's leadership for decision making to improve both quality and outcomes.

The Pre-Series A funding will be used to accelerate the momentum the company has achieved since its founding in 2013, including:

-40,000 paying users at leading Indian universities such as Jindal Global University and KLE Technological University

-Investing in key technology integrations and expanding the portfolio of campus engagement products and services

-Entering global markets with pilot engagements in South East Asia and West Africa

Speaking about this investment, S. Vaitheeswaran, MD & CEO of the Manipal Global said, "Manipal Group believes in investing in big ideas which will transform the education landscape globally. Hemant and team have taken their deep learning in India's education environment and applied it to the problem of modernizing the ecosystem."

Hemant Sahal, CEO of CollPoll said, "The rapid customer growth we've seen this year and commitment by educational visionaries has put CollPoll in a tremendous position to build an open, connected ecosystem for all education participants. My own journey of education transformation started with Manipal Global and I am thrilled that CollPoll is partnering with a truly global and mission-oriented education leader."

"I'm a firm believer that this is the Golden Age for digital education in India. Building the right digital foundation is crucial for Shasun College and we found a true partner in CollPoll. We have seen excellent engagement at early pilot programs with CollPoll," said Abhaya Kumar, Secretary - Shasun College. (ANI-NewsVoir)